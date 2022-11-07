YouTube
    Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022: Check steps to download hall ticket

    Bengaluru, Nov 07: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test 2022 Hall ticket on the official website. Candidates who are applied for the PGCET examination can download the admit card through the official website.

    The exam centre, roll number, and time of the examination are available in PGCET 2022 Hall ticket.

    Karnataka PGCET Admit Card 2022: Check steps to download hall ticket

    Candidates can download the hall ticket after entering application number and date of birth to download PGCET 2022 admit card.

    The PGCET 2022 for MTech programmes will be held on November 19. For MBA and MCA programmes, it will be conducted on November 20. Each exam will be of 100 marks.

    Karnataka PGCET admit card: Check steps to download hall ticket

    • Visit the official website of https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/
    • On the homepage, search PGCET Admit Card 2022 link
    • Enter the login details
    • Now, admit card will be displayed on the screen
    • Download or printout the admit card for future use

    Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 16:29 [IST]
    X