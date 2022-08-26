Karnataka HC allows Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Idgah Maidan

City oldest and most famous Kalasipalya market to move out of Central Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 26: The Karnataka High Court on Friday allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the disputed Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.The decision comes after the state government filed an appeal against the August 25 interim order to maintain status quo.

The Idgah Maidan is at the centre of a dispute after some organisations demanded to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the venue as it is government property.

"Indian society comprises religious, linguistic, regional or sectional diversities. The Constitution itself fosters brotherhood amongst various sections of society. The principle of religious toleration is a characteristic of Indian civilization. We therefore, at this stage, on the peculiar facts of the case, modify the interim order and permit the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications seeking use of the land in question for holding religious and cultural activities for a limited period from August 31 onwards," the order read.

The original property dispute dates back to 1955 and the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the Waqf in 1965.

he decades-old dispute over Idgah Maidan had once again come to the fore earlier this year, when some Hindu outfits sought BBMP's permission to hold events there.

This resulted in two contrary sets of documents emerging - the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf presented a 1965 gazette notifying the land as Wakf property and the 1974 City Survey records and all other civic records thereafter showed the land to be a playground.

In the meantime, following the BBMP order, several Hindu organisations announced they would celebrate Independence Day on the ground. Also, local Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan had announced they would go ahead and hoist the tricolour on the ground.

However, the State Revenue Department organised the Independence Day event and an assistant commissioner-rank official hoisted the flag on August 15 for the first time at the Idgah maidan.

Meanwhile, a few Hindu organisations demanded to celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi at the playground.

Story first published: Friday, August 26, 2022, 23:03 [IST]