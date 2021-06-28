KCET 2021 registration open from today: How to apply for KCET Exam 2021, fees, other key details

Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021: COVID-19 positive students too can take exams, here is how

Karnataka Class 12 Exam 2021 Dates: SSLC exams to be held on July 19, 22

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, June 28: Karnataka SSLC or the 10th standard exam will take place on July 19 and July 22. The core subject exam such as mathematics, Social Science and Science will be held on July 19 and language subject exam will take place on July 22. Both the exams will take place from 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM.

He also said that all the exams will have objective type multiple choice questions, which will be easy.

A sample paper has been uploaded on the website. Also, it will be sent to the schools to tell students how to write it.

Last year 8.46 lakh students had appeared for the exam but this year 8,76,581 students will write it.

There will be 73,066 exam halls this time. The Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Health department has been sent to the deputy commissioners, chief executive officers, senior police officers and treasury officers to hold the exam.

To protect the sanctity of the exam, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place around 200 metres from the exam hall.

Every child will be given an opportunity to appear for the exam. Even the students who have migrated should also be able to write the exam at their nearest centre.

This opportunity will be used by 10,000 students.

On June 29 the soft copies of hall tickets will be sent to all the school authorities, which they can download.

Arrangements have been made for students in the border regions of the state in Kerala and Maharashtra.

A child with COVID like symptoms will be asked to write in a separate exam hall whereas a COVID positive student can write exam from a COVID care centre, the minister said, adding all the teachers, officers and staff involved in the exam will be vaccinated compulsorily.

All those 18 plus will be vaccinated, at least one dose should be given within a week.

Students will be allowed to wear surgical or good cloth masks as the Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 had said that N-95 masks were not necessary. However, all the invigilators will be given N-95 masks.

There will be compulsory health check-up at all the exam centres where students will be sanitised and undergo thermal screening.

There will be 12 students in each hall, which means one student in each desk.

This time also, thousands of scouts and guides volunteers will be roped in to ensure a smooth exam by giving masks.

Apart from them, there will be paramedics and ASHA workers at all the centres.

Invigilators and the school management to be present at 8 AM so that students should not roam around if they come well before the exam. In case, the teachers and invigilators have COVID signs they should not attend the exam and will be sent back.

If a child fails to appear in the exam, he/she can again appear as freshers.

Regarding the second Pre-University Exam results, he said they will be out by July second week.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 17:25 [IST]