Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2019 notification out; Exam likely on Aug 3, how to apply

Bengaluru

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, July 12: Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2019 notification is out on bank's official website. Karnataka Bank would be conducting an exam for the recruitment of Clerk posts. Last date to apply online is July 20, 2019.

Karnataka Bank official notification for the recruitment of Clerks can be downloaded from official website karnatakabank.com. All the details like selection process, pay scale, important dates, details of posts and eligibility criteria are given in official notification.

Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment official notification: Click Here

Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2019 exam: How to apply

Visit https://karnatakabank.com/

Scroll down and click on careers.

Now, under "Recruitment of Probationary Clerks" there is a link called online registration of candidates. Click on it.

To directly go to the registration page - Click Here

This page has all he important dates.

Click on registration link. You need to register first before applying.

Register and create new login id and password.

Now, log in using this.

Fill up the form, follow instruction and make online payment.

Submit

Take printout of final acknowledgement for future reference