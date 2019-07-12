  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2019 notification out; Exam likely on Aug 3, how to apply

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 12: Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2019 notification is out on bank's official website. Karnataka Bank would be conducting an exam for the recruitment of Clerk posts. Last date to apply online is July 20, 2019.

    Karnataka Bank official notification for the recruitment of Clerks can be downloaded from official website karnatakabank.com. All the details like selection process, pay scale, important dates, details of posts and eligibility criteria are given in official notification.

    Karnataka Bank Clerk Recruitment 2019 notification out; Exam likely on Aug 3, how to apply

    Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment official notification: Click Here

    Karnataka Bank Clerk recruitment 2019 exam: How to apply

    • Visit https://karnatakabank.com/
    • Scroll down and click on careers.
    • Now, under "Recruitment of Probationary Clerks" there is a link called online registration of candidates. Click on it.
    • To directly go to the registration page - Click Here
    • This page has all he important dates.
    • Click on registration link. You need to register first before applying.
    • Register and create new login id and password.
    • Now, log in using this.
    • Fill up the form, follow instruction and make online payment.
    • Submit
    • Take printout of final acknowledgement for future reference

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    jobs karnataka recruitment

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 6:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue