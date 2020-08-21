Karnataka: Archaeologists unearth 'Prehistoric traces' in Davanagere district

Bengaluru, Aug 21: Archaeologists and history researchers have discovered traces from the prehistoric period on a hillock adjacent to Jinagihalla in Akanur village of Jagalur Taluk in Davanagere district.

The discovery gives the researchers new hope in their search for the lower Palaeolithic, paleolithic, new stone age and prehistoric remains in the region.

During their excavation, the researchers have discovered a stone axe and pieces of pottery which we believe are from the neolithic period.

The axe, they found in the region is 17 cm long and 9 cm wide. It is 18 cm long and 8 cm wide. This is a great find for the Jalloor Taluk.

Researcher SY Somashekhar discovered early and Mesolithic implements in the Sanganahalli environment, which he claims to be more than 40,000 years old.

The researchers have also found pottery pieces and burial signs and figures from the megalithic age. In addition ring fragments, stone and stone implements made for the early middle Ages have been found in the ground. These were used for animal hunting and other daily activities.

Seema Rehaman, a budding archaeologist, Historian and archaeologist Shrutesh Acharya Moodubelle, Scholar Supritha K.N, have combed the hill with the help of Nagesh who is a local.

The researchers said that further exploration will be taken up as these are precious and sensitive traces from our past. They are awaiting a nod from Archaeological Survey of India for further excavation.