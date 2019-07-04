  • search
    Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Result 2019 date to be declared by Sunday?

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Bengaluru, July 04: The Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results will be declared by the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka (PUE KAR). The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2019 were declared on April 15 2019. The pass percentage this year was 61.73 per cent and the girls had outperformed the boys.

    Last year the supplementary results were declared on July 26. However this year students can expect the results to be declared early. Reports suggest that the results this year will be declared this week itself. The results once declared will be available on karresults.nic.in.

    How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exam Results 2019:

    • Go to karresults.nic.in
    • Click on the supplementary result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    karnataka results puc

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
