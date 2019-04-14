  • search
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019 to be declared tomorrow at this time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 14: The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019 will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results are being declared on Monday, the board announced. The results would be declared at 12 noon, it has also been confirmed.

    Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019 to be declared tomorrow at this time

    The results would be announced at 11 am and the students can check their results online at 12 noon. This is the first time that the PU results are being declared before the Common Entrance Test has been completed. The CET 2019 will be held on April 29, 30 and May 1. The results once declared will be available on pue.kar.nic.

    Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019 schedule

    Result declaration at DPUE office: April 15, 11 am

    Result on website: April 15, 12 noon

    Result to be available in college: April 15 12 noon

    CET exams: April 29, 30, May 1

    How to download Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019:

    • Go to pue.kar.nic
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View your results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    lok-sabha-home

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    karnataka results

    Story first published: Sunday, April 14, 2019, 10:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue