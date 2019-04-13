Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019, date, time, schedule, how to download

Bengaluru

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Apr 13: The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019 will be declared on April 15. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are being declared on Monday, the board announced. The results would be declared at 12 noon, it has also been confirmed.

The results would be announced at 11 am and the students can check their results online at 12 noon. This is the first time that the PU results are being declared before the Common Entrance Test has been completed. The CET 2019 will be held on April 29, 30 and May 1. The results once declared will be available on pue.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019 schedule

Result declaration at DPUE office: April 15, 11 am

Result on website: April 15, 12 noon

Result to be available in college: April 15 12 noon

CET exams: April 29, 30, May 1

How to download Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019:

Go to pue.kar.nic.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View your results

Download results

Take a printout