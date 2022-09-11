Karnataka 2nd PU Supplementary Exam results tomorrow at 11 am

SBI fined Rs 85,000 after it misread Kannada numeral on cheque, dishonoured it

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Sep 11: Karnataka Second PU Supplementary Exam Result 2022 is expected to be released tomorrow. Once released, students can check their results on the official website - karresults.nic.in.

The result link for the 2nd PUC Result will be made available online after 11 am. Students are advised to visit the officials website for further queries.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary 2022 Exams were held from August 12, 2022 to August 25, 2022.

Students must score a minimum of 35 percent marks in each subjects to clear the exam.

Story first published: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 13:09 [IST]