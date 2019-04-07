KAR PUC Result 2019: Class 12 result to be out by April end, details here

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 07: The KAR PUC Result 2019 result will be announced by the Department of Pre University Examination in last week of April. The KAR PUC result 2019 can also be declared in May as teachers will be assigned election duties. However, taking a cue from last year, the class 12 result will likely be released by the end of April or latest by May 1. However, the candidates can check KAR PUC Result 2019 on official website.

The Karnataka II PUC exams 2019 was conducted from 1 March and end on 18 March, 2019.

How to check KAR PUC Result 2019

Log onto kseeb.kar.nic.in or examresults.net

or Look for the link which says Karnataka II PUC Results 2019

Click on the link and fill up all the details to get your Karnataka II PUC Exams Results 2019

Your result will now appear on the screen. Download it and keep a soft copy for future reference

The KAR PUC Result 2019, also known as the Karnataka II PU Results hold a special significance for the students of Karnataka as this is the Karnataka Class 12 Results which determine in which stream of education would a student pursue his / her undergraduate career in and get admission in a University.