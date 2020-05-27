Kannada reality show winner Mebiena Michael dies in road accident

  • search
    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, May 27: Kannada reality show winner Mebiena Michael lost her life in a road accident near Devihalli of Nagamangala Taluk in Mandya district, police said.

    Kannada reality show winner dies in road accident

    The 22-year-old, winner of a reality show "Pyaate Hudugir Halli Life" was heading towards Kodagu when her car rammed a tractor on Tuesday, they said.

    Two of her co-passengers are still undergoing treatment at a private hospital, police said.

    Mebiena Michael's sudden demise has shocked the entire family, friends and TV industry.

    According to a report published in Times of India, Mebiena's car rammed into a tractor, which was taking a turn. The victims were immediately rushed to Adichuchunagiri Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital where she was declared dead.

    A case has been registered in Belluru police station. Notably, Mebiena Michael was crowned as the winner of Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Season 4 in 2018. The show was held at Banavasi village near Hassan.

    The host of the reality show, Akul Balaji expressed his grief over Mebiena Michael's death. Akul Balaji, on his Twitter page wrote:

