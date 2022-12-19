Hunt on for Cong leader as one held for conspiracy to kill BJP MLA

Bengaluru, Dec 19: While a big debate is on over Savarkar row is concerned around the Karnataka winter session in Belagavi that started today, it is also likely to see a fresh face-off between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress over the government plans to introduce an anti-halal bill.

BJP MLC N Ravikumar has already sent a request seeking to ban food certification by any other organizations other than the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which is aimed at prohibiting the sale of halal meat in the state.

The bill comes amid growing call for halal meat ban, where several pro-Hindu and Hindutva outfits demanded a complete boycott of restaurants that serve halal meat during Navratri and Ugadi festivals.

What is halal meat?

The term 'halal' usually refers to the slaughter and preparation of meat according to Islamic practices. 'Halal' is Arabic for 'permissible', what is allowed, as opposed to 'haram', that which is not permissible or unlawful.

It involves killing through a cut to the jugular vein, carotid artery and windpipe. Animals must be alive and healthy at the time of slaughter and all blood is drained from the carcass. During the process, a Muslim will recite a dedication, know as tasmiya or shahada.

If passed, the anti-halal bill in Karnataka will prevent a lot of private outlets from getting a government certificate for the sale of halal meat in the state, which is expected to fuel anger between several communities.

So, the question of whether religious slaughter is more or less humane than other forms is a matter of debate.

While muslims believe that halal method is humane, activist group Peta calls halal slaughter "prolonged torment", saying the animals "fight and gasp for their last breath, struggling to stand while the blood drains from their necks".

Why are Hindus against halal meat?

There is growing demand from the Hindus to ban halal meat. According to BJP general secretary, CT Ravi, halal is an "economic Jihad".

He explains that it is used like a Jihad (religious war), so that other communities cannot do business in meat. "It has been imposed. When they think that halal meat should be used, what is wrong in saying that it should not be used?" Ravi asked reporters.

He said the Halal meat offered to 'their God' is dear to them (Muslims) but for Hindus, it is somebody's leftover. He also said that Halal has been designed in a planned way so that the products should be purchased only from Muslims and not others.

"When Muslims refuse to buy meat from Hindus, why should you insist on Hindus to buy from them? What right people have to even ask this?" Ravi sought to know.