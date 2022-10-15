Heavy rainfall causes traffic snarls in parts of Bengaluru

Power cuts in parts of Bengaluru on 13,14, & 15: Check details

oi-Nitesh Jha

Bengaluru, Oct 15: Heavy rainfall lashed Bengaluru on Friday night which caused traffic snarls in parts of the city on Saturday morning, reported Hindustan Times.

The parts of the city may receive light to moderate rains till October 19, according to the Indian Meteorological Département (IMD).

The IMD also said Bengaluru urban district recorded 45.5 mm of rainfall till Saturday morning.

Bengaluru's Begur area received the highest rainfall of 97 mm, according to Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). It also said that Singasandra, Vidyapeeta and Hampi Nagara areas of the city also witnessed rainfall over 70 mm till Saturday morning.

According to a release by the IMD, a yellow alert was issued for Bengaluru. It also predicted that the city might receive rainfall between 64.55 mm to 115.5 mm till October 19.

Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru; Yellow alert for tomorrow

Amid the traffic snarls, residents of the city expressed their feeling on social media.

One of the users wrote, "Stuck between Mekhri Circle to Hebbal for more then one hour... terrible traffic jam, water logging and rains."

For averting waterlogging in areas with heavy traffic, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Traffic Police are coordinating with each other.

Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 12:49 [IST]