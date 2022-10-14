YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru; Yellow alert for tomorrow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 14: Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed parts of Bengaluru on Friday, in what the meteorological department said was a continuation of the southwest monsoon.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The weather department has also issued a 'yellow' alert for Bengaluru Urban for tomorrow and light rain alert till October 19.

    The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) also predicted heavy rainfall.

    "Widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains associated with thunderstorms and lightning likely over the BBMP area," tweeted KSNDMC.

    "Widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains likely over SIK & NIK districts and widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad districts," it added.

    People took to Twitter to share photos and videos of waterlogging after the downpour.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    bengaluru weather rain

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X