Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru; Yellow alert for tomorrow

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Oct 14: Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed parts of Bengaluru on Friday, in what the meteorological department said was a continuation of the southwest monsoon.

The weather department has also issued a 'yellow' alert for Bengaluru Urban for tomorrow and light rain alert till October 19.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) also predicted heavy rainfall.

"Widespread moderate to heavy rains with isolated very heavy rains associated with thunderstorms and lightning likely over the BBMP area," tweeted KSNDMC.

"Widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains likely over SIK & NIK districts and widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over Malnad districts," it added.

People took to Twitter to share photos and videos of waterlogging after the downpour.

#Bengaluru #bengalururains Company should realise that WFH was better than calling an employee to office, who is still stuck somewhere in benglore traffic and abusing HR 🤣🤣 #bangalorerains — . (@SM9650) October 14, 2022

In south Bangalore opposite to my house .#bangalorerains pic.twitter.com/Ki3a6jaeOz — Dr Jwala Gurunath (@DrJwalaG) October 14, 2022

Guess where we escaped the #bengalururains! Wishing everyone in Namma Bengaluru a safe & happy weekend. #ShabbatShalom pic.twitter.com/zpRKR2Wjvh — Tammy Ben-Haim (@tammybenhaim) October 14, 2022