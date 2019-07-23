  • search
    Has Bangalore University UG, PG result 2019 been declared? How to download

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, July 23: The Bangalore University UG, PG result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The exams were held in May and June 2019. While some websites have said that the result has been declared, reports also suggest that the same would be declared only on July 26, Friday. The results will be available on bangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

    How to check Bangalore University UG, PG result 2019:

    • Go to bangaloreuniversity.ac.in
    • Click on download result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

