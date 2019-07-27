HAL Jobs: Apprentice vacancies for Diploma holders; How to apply

  • search
    Bengaluru, July 27: HAL job openings have been announced for Diploma holders and the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited or HAL recruitment notification for Diploma Apprentices Posts is out on official website. Last date to apply for HAL Apprentice openings is August 10, 2019. Candidates can download HAL official notification from a link given below.

    The mode of application is offline and these HAL apprentice openings are essentially for fresher diploma passouts. Number of openings have not been specified in the official HAL notification.

    HAL apprentice notification download, more details:

    HAL apprentice openings are for diploma holders in different fields like Diploma Aeronautical Engineering, Diploma in Mechanical Engineering,Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering,Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering, Diploma in Civil Engineering, Diploma Computer Science & Engineering / Information Science & Engineering, Diploma in Metallurgy Engineering and Diploma in Commercial Practice.

    Candidates who have completed Three Years (3-Years) after obtaining Diploma certificate are not eligible.Candidates with work experience of one or more year are not eligible.

    Download HAL recruitment notification for Diploma Apprentices Posts: Click Here

    HAL recruitment of Diploma Apprentices application form: Click Here

    How to apply for HAL apprentice vacancies:

    hal-india.co.in

