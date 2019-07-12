Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result 2019

Bengaluru

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 12: The Karnataka SSLC supplementary exam result 2019 has been declared. The result is available on the official website.

The supplementary exam was conducted in June 2019. Last year the supplementary exam result was declared on July 19.

The Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4 2019. The results were declared on April 30 and the pass percentage was 73.7. The results are available on kseeb.kar.nic.in.

How to check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam result 2019:

Go to kseeb.kar.nic.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout