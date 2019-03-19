Deve Gowda says JDS to contest on B'lore North, Tumakuru

Bengaluru

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 19: Janata Dal (Secular) Chief and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda asserted that BJP will be defeated by 'mahagatbandhan' which mocked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a joint press conference held by Congress-JDS leaders, Deve Gowda said, "Modi mocks the idea of mahagatbandhan but they themselves are running coalition governments in many states. We will answer BJP by winning this election."

Deve Gowda said that Congress-JDS have resolved differences and are fighting this election together. "There's no confusion with seat-sharing arrangements, " Gowda said.

The seasoned politician is still undecided about his Lok Sabha constituency. He said, "It's not yet decided from where I'll contest, even I'm deliberating the same. The decision will be announced soon enough."

He further clarified that JD(S) will contest from both Bengaluru North and Tumakuru constituencies.

In the press conference CM HD Kumaraswamy said that Deve Gowda and AICC President Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in a few constituencies in Karnataka.