Secure immediate conviction of accused in Tanveer Sait attempt to murder case: HVP

He must repent over his mistakes: Man convicted for 2013 ATM attack in Bengaluru gets 10 years imprisonment

Parking in front of your house on the road in Bengaluru: Soon you will have to pay Rs 5,000

D K Shivakumar's daughter ties knot with S M Krishna's grandson

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 14: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's eldest daughter Aishwarya tied the knot with Amartya Hegde, son of late Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha and grandson of BJP leader SM Krishna, in Bengaluru on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

About 800 eminent guests had been invited for the marriage, reported some news websites. Among them, K Sudhakar, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Government of Karnataka, was also present to bless the newly weds.

Amartya is the eldest son of Siddhartha and Krishna's eldest daughter Malavika. Following his father's death last year, he has been looking after the business. Siddhartha died by suicide last year and his body was found near the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district.

Aishwarya on the other hand looks after the Global Academy of Technology that is run by her father.

The couple had got engaged on 19 November, 2020 in a private hotel near Kempegowda International Airport.