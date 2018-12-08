  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Congress Manifesto 2019: Consultation on 'Infrastructure and Mobility sector' held in Bengaluru

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 8: The Indian National Congress held a manifesto consultation on 'Infrastructure and Mobility sector' in Bengaluru on Friday. The consultation discussion was chaired by Prof. Rajeev Gowda, Rajya Sabha MP.

    Congress Manifesto 2019: Consultation on Infrastructure and Mobility sector held in Bengaluru

    Former Union Minister Kumari Selja, Congress MLC L Hanumanthaiah, Harris Nalpad (MLA Shanthinagar constituency), participated in the discussion along with a range of experts from the Infrastructure and Mobility sector.

    Congestion and pollution:

    Sowmya Rao, from Uber, emphasised on solutions to congestion and pollution highlighting the need to increase the utilisation capacity of vehicles, car pooling permit to larger capacity vehicles and a sustainable public transport.

    Solid waste management:

    Mukunda from Citizen Action Forum spoke about solid waste management at the source and at ward level; improve water supply by rejuvenating and interconnecting lakes in Bengaluru, and implementing rain water harvesting, while making urban local bodies made financially self reliable. He also advocated to improve mobility through a fully functional commuter rail, and encouraged implementation of a comprehensive urban policy by improving tier 2 and 3 cities like Davangere, Hubli, and other cities away from Bengaluru.

    Kathyayini Chamaraj, founder of Civic, suggested for improvements in social infrastructure such as the need to increase the number of Anganwadis, to address malnutrition through policy interventions, and upgradation of schools to reduce dropouts of girl children.

    Heritage conservation:

    As far as Heritage conservation is concerned, Kathyayini Chamaraj suggested the '4 Ps' formula- Protection, Preservation, Promotion, and Popularisation. She also spoke about the importance of identification and documentation of monuments and conservation through coordination of offices of ASI, Railways and DC offices.

    Integration of public transport:

    Rajkumar Dugar, Resident Welfare Association from Vasanthnagar, stated that BMTC bus services needs to be improved and integration between various modes of public transports like BMTC, Namma Metro and Railways.

    Vinay Srinivas, from Alternative Law Forum, emphasized the need to eliminate the interference of central government in local governance, and provisions of master plans at ward levels and not by foreign consultants.

    People can send their inputs:

    The Manifesto Committee, under the Chairmanship of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, has been holding consultation events for the last one month. Prof. Rajeev Gowda is the Convenor of the committee. The committee already completed many consultation events like Ex-Servicemen, MSME's, Education, Environment, SC/ST and OBC, Healthcare, Food Security and Nutrition, and Banking in cities like Aligarh, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Mangalore, Guwahati, Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Vishakapatnam, and other cities across the country.

    Also, the party urged the public to send their inputs to manifesto@inc.in or through its website: manifesto.inc.in. for the preparation of "People's Manifesto".

    More bengaluru NewsView All

    Read more about:

    congress rahul gandhi bengaluru

    Story first published: Saturday, December 8, 2018, 13:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue