COMEDK UGET Round-1 Allotment Result to be out today: How to check?

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 08: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will declare the first round seat allotment result for Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 on Saturday. It will be out on the official website at 4 pm.

Students who have cleared the exam will have to attend the counselling for verifying their and admission process. By paying the feels online between October 8 and 11.

How to check results?

Go to the official website at comedk.org .

. Find the result link on the homepage.

Login by entering the required credentials.

COMDEK round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a copy for future reference.

COMEDK is an entrance exam for engineering colleges in Karnataka. The seat allotment is based on choices filled by the candidates, number of seats available and more. This year, 20,000 seats are available.

Carry the below Documents for verification:

Carry original ID proof (PAN/Passport/Voter Id/ Driving License/ Any other Government Id Proof)

Carry a proof for Date of birth (PAN/Passport/Voter Id/ Driving License/ 10th Marks Card/Birth Certificate

Carry PUC or Class 22 marks sheet

Carry HKR Certificate

Carry SC/ST/OBC certificate

Carry Karnataka Domicile Certificate

Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 13:02 [IST]