COMEDK UGET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result at 11 am

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Oct 07: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka is expected to announce the round 1 allotment result at 11 am on Saturday. The allotment results will be available on the official website.

The COMDEK UGCET 2022 mock allotment result was declared on October 4. Candidates who have qualified for the COMEDK UGET 2022 exam are eligible to appear for the counseling process.

Candidates are advised to keep their application number and password handy to check COMEDK seat allotment 2022 round 1.

COMEDK UGET 2022: How to check

Go to the official website at comedk.org.

Find the result link on the homepage.

Login by entering the required credentials.

COMDEK round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and keep a copy for future reference.

COMEDK is an entrance exam for engineering colleges in Karnataka. The seat allotment is based on choices filled by the candidates, number of seats available and more.

Candidates who qualify under COMEDK seat allotment 2022 will have to complete the admission process by paying the admission fee in online mode.

Story first published: Friday, October 7, 2022, 17:19 [IST]