BHEL jobs: 33 openings for engineers announced; Official notification out on BHEL website

    Bengaluru, June 20: BHEL jobs for engineers have been announced and the Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited or BHEL has issued the official notification for the recruitment of 33 posts on official website. BHEL Recruitment 2019 notification for Engineer and Supervisor posts is out on the official website.

    BHEL Recruitment 2019 details, salary:

    While 27 job openings are for BE/B.Tech degree holders, six are for diploma holders. BHEL has invited applications for Engineers (B.E/B. Tech)/ Supervisors (Diploma Holders-Engg) to be engaged on Fixed tenure Basis for a period of two years for Industrial Systems Group at Bengaluru, Head Quarters.

    For BHEL engineers post, the salary would be Rs.66,000/- Per Month, as per official notification. For supervisors, it would be Rs 36,850/- Per Month.

    Download BHEL official notification for Engineer/ Supervisor posts: Click Here

    To apply online for these jobs, please follow instruction on this page: Click Here

    How top apply for BHEL jobs:

    • Visit www.bhelisg.com.
    • Now, click on Job Openings link on the left side.
    • Click on link which says "Requirement of Engineers / Supervisors in Engineering Discipline on Fixed Tenure Basis".
    • This page has complete details on how to apply.
    • On left, click on apply online and follow instruction.
    • Submit and take printout.

    After successfully submitting the online application, the candidate is required to print the application format which will have the unique acknowledgement No. and send it along with fee receipt (if applicable) and copies of all relevant documents mentioned in official advertisement to:

    AGM (HR), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited,

    Industrial Systems Group, P. B. No. 1249,

    Prof. CNR Rao Circle, Opp. IISc,

    Malleswaram Bengaluru - 560 012

    This has to reach latest by July 12, 2019.

