Bengaluru: Woman falls off scooter, run over by bus

Bengaluru, Oct 18: A woman lost her life when she was mowed down by a bus after she fell from her scooter due to a pothole. Bengaluru police has arrested the bus driver.

The incident happened in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar when two women travelling by scooter fell on the road after hitting a pothole and they were run over by a government bus, according to an article in India today.

Following the incident, the women were shifted to hospital for the treatment. The pillion rider succumbed to her injury on Monday evening while the woman driving the scooter escaped with a minor injury.

The deceased woman was identified as Uma Devi, who was admitted to ESI hospital in Rajajinagar.

The report said that the Bengaluru police arrested the bus driver, Maruti Rao. A case was also registered against the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 12:01 [IST]