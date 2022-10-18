YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Bengaluru: Woman falls off scooter, run over by bus

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Oct 18: A woman lost her life when she was mowed down by a bus after she fell from her scooter due to a pothole. Bengaluru police has arrested the bus driver.

    Bengaluru: Woman falls off scooter, run over by bus
    Representational Image

    The incident happened in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar when two women travelling by scooter fell on the road after hitting a pothole and they were run over by a government bus, according to an article in India today.

    Shocking accident caught on cam: Speedy car hits bike, kills one on the spotShocking accident caught on cam: Speedy car hits bike, kills one on the spot

    Following the incident, the women were shifted to hospital for the treatment. The pillion rider succumbed to her injury on Monday evening while the woman driving the scooter escaped with a minor injury.

    The deceased woman was identified as Uma Devi, who was admitted to ESI hospital in Rajajinagar.

    The report said that the Bengaluru police arrested the bus driver, Maruti Rao. A case was also registered against the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver.

    Comments

    More bengaluru News  

    Read more about:

    road accident bengaluru

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 12:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X