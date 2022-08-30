Bengaluru turns 'Venice' after downpour; Bellandur Lake overflows

Rain brings Bengaluru to its knees; Schools and colleges to remain shut on Aug 30

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Many parts of Bengaluru were thrown into disarray after overnight rains leading to waterlogging in parts of the city.

Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur took to boating on inundated streets in protest against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP),'s ill-preparedness in resolving the problem of waterlogging during the monsoon every year. The layout has flooded twice in the last month. The residents made their way on a boat and waded through waist-deep water and said the authorities had not learnt a lesson from last year's monsoon when parts of the city had remained inundated for days.

Commuters also complained of traffic snarls and waterlogging issues. Areas that are worst affected were Bellandur Outer Ring Road (ORR), Sarjapur, HSR, KR Puram and road connecting to Electronic city.

Meanwhile, the toxic lake, Bellandur has been overflowed creating a ruckus among daily commuters.

On the other hand, the traffic has been thrown out of gear on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway due to incessant rain.

The floods led to the pouring of comments from netizens. Be it a sarcastic quip about Bengaluru's new transformation into 'Venice' or highlighting the failure of civic authorities, the views expressed on prominent social networks ranged from anger, helplessness, disbelief and of concern.

Under the #Bengalururains on Twitter, several city residents highlighted the bad situation of the roads: Take a look

IT Corridor. ORR or Outer Ring Road is now Outer River Road. #BengaluruRains ⁦@harishupadhya⁩ pic.twitter.com/TkbIL1D3Zv — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) August 30, 2022

Now it's Bengaluru's turn. Commuters struggle as Bellandur lake overflows. Heavy traffic pile-up. Take alternative route if possible.



Notice how an office goer tries to start his bike, as water enters the exhaust pipe.



(Courtesy: a resident from Bellandur) pic.twitter.com/cYdUcAFMcY — Suraj Suresh (@Suraj_Suresh16) August 30, 2022

Welcome to our very own #Venice.

This is Rainbow Drive Layout, on Sarjapur Road.#BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/KQ04L2pvxn — Prashant Sachan (@prashantsachan) August 30, 2022

Thank you @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai you have developed our city to European Standards.



Now Indiranagar has started to look like Venice.



Please increase your corruption from 50% to 100% we will then be Venice for 365 days. Now this pleasure is only short lived#bengalururains pic.twitter.com/WXwVq15oBk — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) August 29, 2022

This flood is man made. Unfinished, half finished works like Metro, cement road, drainage widening, flyovers etc have caused this misery. Terrible. Government’s Ganesh Chaturthi gift to people. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/6V45BDb9lv — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) August 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the state government declared a holiday on Tuesday to schools and colleges in view of the rains and their aftermath. Meanwhile, yellow alert has been issued in several districts of Karnataka. Due to incessant rainfall, traffic has piled up in several cities, roads have are inundated.