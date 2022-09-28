Bengaluru to face power cut in these areas today; See full area list here

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Sep 28: Due to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited's (BESCOM) advancing certain outstanding operations, parts of Bengaluru may experience temporary power disruptions from 10 am to 4 pm for the next two days, i.e on September 28 and September 29.

    The scheduled power outage on Wednesday and Thursday is due to some repair and maintenance work undertaken by BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited). BESCOM is also known to work on extra repair tasks include quarterly and half-year maintence, and construction of new direct current lines.

    Some of Bengaluru's areas might see shutdowns on Wednesday and Thursday, between 10 am and 4 pm, as these works will be in progress during that time.

    Here are the affected areas for Wednesday and Thursday in Bengaluru.

    Affected divisions:

    • K B Cross
    • Kanakapura divisions

    Affected circles:

    • Tumkur
    • Ramanagara

    Affected areas:

    Bhakthara halli, Bagena halli, Bannimaradakatte, Vanigere, Kurudu halli, Vaddarakuppe, Teradakuppe, Kallupalya, Gidadapalya, Kanakapura town and surrounding villages.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 9:11 [IST]
