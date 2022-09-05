Bengaluru rains: Full list of areas which will be affected by water shortage

Karnataka weather update: Bengaluru to see more rains as IMD predicts heavy showers till Sep 9

Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 05:

Bengaluru, Sep 05: Water supply in Bengaluru will be affected for the next two days as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) pumping station at the Tore Kadanahalli (TK Halli) in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district is submerged due to heavy rains.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the water pumping station has suffered heavy damage due to heavy rains. He said that he would be visiting the station to assess the damage.

Here is a full list of the areas which will be affected:

Yeshwantpur

Malleshwaram

Sheshadripuram

Okalipura

Srirampura

Mattikere

Sadashivanagar

RMV II Stage

Palace Guttahalli

RT Nagar

GKVK

Sanjay Nagar

New BEL Road

Hebbala

Chickpete

KR Market and adjoining areas

Avenue Road

Majestic area

Kasturaba Road

Shivaji Nagar

Frazer Town

DJ Halli

Colle's Park

Lingarajapuram

Tannery Road

Vasanth Nagar

Bharati Nagar

Jagjivan Ram Nagar

Indiranagar

HAL II stage

Ulsoor

Murphy Town

Chamarajpet

Hanumantha Nagar

Yelahanka

Jakkur

Byatrayanapura

Vidyaranyapura

RR Nagar

KR Puram

Marathahalli