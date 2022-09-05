Bengaluru rains: Full list of areas which will be affected by water shortage

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Sep 05: Water supply in Bengaluru will be affected for the next two days as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) pumping station at the Tore Kadanahalli (TK Halli) in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district is submerged due to heavy rains.

      Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the water pumping station has suffered heavy damage due to heavy rains. He said that he would be visiting the station to assess the damage.

      Here is a full list of the areas which will be affected:

      • Yeshwantpur
      • Malleshwaram
      • Sheshadripuram
      • Okalipura
      • Srirampura
      • Mattikere
      • Sadashivanagar
      • RMV II Stage
      • Palace Guttahalli
      • RT Nagar
      • GKVK
      • Sanjay Nagar
      • New BEL Road
      • Hebbala
      • Chickpete
      • KR Market and adjoining areas
      • Avenue Road
      • Majestic area
      • Kasturaba Road
      • Shivaji Nagar
      • Frazer Town
      • DJ Halli
      • Colle's Park
      • Lingarajapuram
      • Tannery Road
      • Vasanth Nagar
      • Bharati Nagar
      • Jagjivan Ram Nagar
      • Indiranagar
      • HAL II stage
      • Ulsoor
      • Murphy Town
      • Chamarajpet
      • Hanumantha Nagar
      • Yelahanka
      • Jakkur
      • Byatrayanapura
      • Vidyaranyapura
      • RR Nagar
      • KR Puram
      • Marathahalli

      X