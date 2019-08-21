  • search
    Bengaluru jobs: 400 BESCOM Apprenticeships for engineers, diplomas; How to apply

    By Vishal S
    |

    Bengaluru, Aug 21: BESCOM Recruitment 2019 notification for 400 Apprentice vacancies is out on the official website www.bescom.org. These BESCOM Apprenticeships are for graduate engineers and Diploma holders. Official BESCOM notification and the application form for applying for these 400 Apprenticeships is August 31.

    400 BESCOM Apprenticeships announced

    The mode of application is offline and there are 325 apprentice openings for engineers and 75 for diploma holders. Apprenticeship Stipend - During the training period the candidates are entitled for payment of a stipend of Rs.7000/- per month for Graduate Engineers and Rs.5000/- per month for Diploma holders. Candidates who wish to apply should have completed Diploma/ Engineering course. Candidates should have knowledge of Kannada reading and writing. Applicants must have passed Degree/Diploma Engineering in the year 2017, 2018 and 2019

    Download official BESCOM apprenticeship notification in pdf: Click Here

    Download BESCOM apprenticship application form: Click Here

    How to apply for BESCOM Apprenticeships:

    • Visit www.bescom.org.
    • Just below the main image, there is a scrolling advertisement called "Appliation Format for One year Apprenticeship training for Graduate Engineers and Diploma holders FOR THE YEAR 2019-20". Click on it.
    • An application form in pdf will appear, click on it and take printout.
    • Fill it up and enclose with other documents mentioned in official BESCOM notification. The Candidates must clearly mention GRADUATE APPRENTICESHIP or DIPLOMA APPRENTICESHIP on the Envelop.

    Filled Application should be submitted to:

    Deputy General Manager (Ele.), HRD Center, BESCOM, Crescent Towers, Crescent Road, near Mallige Nursing home, Race Course, Bangalore-560001.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 4:25 [IST]
