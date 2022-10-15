Bengaluru: HC gives 15 days to fix fare for app-based auto hailing services

Power cuts in parts of Bengaluru on 13,14, & 15: Check details

Bengaluru, Oct 15: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to fix the fare for app-based auto-rickshaw hailing services within 15 days.

The authorities last week ordered online aggregators like Uber, Rapido, and Ola to immediately stop their services for auto-rickshaws.

The aggregators were also warned that action would be initiated if autos were found violating the order, news agency PTI reported.

The government had contended that auto-rickshaws were not covered under the license issued under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregator Rules in 2016.

ANI Technologies Private Limited, which is offering service through Ola app, and Uber India Systems Private Limited had challenged this before the HC in two separate petitions.

Justice M G S Kamal, who heard the petitions on Thursday, suggested that the authorities and the companies arrive at a compromise and make a common submission.

The government had agreed to talk to the aggregators.

On Friday, the HC directed that the government take into account the suggestions of all stakeholders while deciding the fare within 15 days.

The HC also directed that no coercive steps would be initiated against the aggregators till the fare is fixed.

The hearing of the case was adjourned.

Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 11:23 [IST]