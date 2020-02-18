  • search
    Bengaluru: Fire breaks out near Prestige Lakeview Habitat; No injuries reported

    Bengaluru, Feb 18: A fire broke out near Prestige Lakeview Habitat in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Visuals from the area showed dense smoke coming out of the building.

    Fire tenders reached the spot and the operations to bring the blaze under control is underway.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    No reports of any injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

    The Prestige Lakeview Habitat is a residential complex situated at Whitefiled-Sarjapur Road.

    The exact cause of the fire is unknown.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
