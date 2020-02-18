Bengaluru: Fire breaks out near Prestige Lakeview Habitat; No injuries reported

Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 18: A fire broke out near Prestige Lakeview Habitat in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Visuals from the area showed dense smoke coming out of the building.

Fire tenders reached the spot and the operations to bring the blaze under control is underway.

No reports of any injuries or casualties have been reported so far.

Mumbai fire: Level III blaze breaks out at GST Bhavan in Byculla area, none hurt

The Prestige Lakeview Habitat is a residential complex situated at Whitefiled-Sarjapur Road.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown.