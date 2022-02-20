YouTube
    Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar's father dies of heart attack

    Bengaluru, Feb 20: Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar is having a tough time as her father Revanath passed away on Sunday after he suffered a massive heart attack. He was 78.

    PTI file photo
    Ashwini Puneet Raj Kumar's father, Revanath, hails from the Moodigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. He worked as an engineer for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

    Reportedly, the 78-year-old was in good health and suddenly, he fell ill in the morning. He was admitted to MS Ramaiah hospital, and he was declared dead as he did not respond to the treatment.

    Like the late actor and his son-in-law Puneeth Raj, Revanath has also donated his eyes.

    Revanath's demise has come as a shock for Ashwini as she is still grieving her husband Puneeth Rajkumar's death. The actor died in October last year. Puneeth had been married to Ashwini for over two decades.

    Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar is an Indian film Producer, who has worked predominantly in Kannada movie industry. Ashwini Puneeth produced popular movies like French Biryani, Ragini Prajwal's debut movie LAW.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 18:30 [IST]
    X