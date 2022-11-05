YouTube
    7 woman killed in auto-truck collision in Karnataka

    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Nov 05: Seven women were killed and 11 injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an an auto-rickshaw at a village in Karnataka's Bidar late on Friday.

    The women were all labourers and were returning home after work in the auto-rickshaw when a truck crashed into it near Bemalakheda government school in Bidar, news agency PTI reported.

    Image Courtesy: ANI

    The women have been identified as Parvathi, 40, Prabhavathi, 36, Gundamma, 60, Yadamma, 40, Jaggamma, 34, Ishwaramma, 55, and Rukmini Bai, 60, the police said.

    The drivers of the two vehicles were among the 11 injured, the police said, adding that two of them are in a critical condition.

    A case has been registered and an investigation is being carried out.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 10:08 [IST]
