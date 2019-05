36 hour power cut in Bengaluru: Check list of areas

Bengaluru

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, May 11: Several areas in Bengaluru will be hit by long power cuts today. There would be power cuts up to 30 hours. BESCOM said that the power cuts are owing to urgent maintenance work.

A power shut would take place from Saturday 12 noon to 2 pm at Malleshpalya, some parts of Indiranagar, Maruthinagar, Marathahalli, Amarjyothi Layout, Domlur, Murugeshplaya, Kaveri Layout and Salapuria Tech Park.

The power cuts would be on from 8 am Saturday to 8 pm on Sunday. The areas which will be hit are :

Areas affected

Kamakshipalya

Chandra Layout

Hampinagar

Sir MV Layout

Kodigehalli

BHEL Layout

Bapujinagar

Deepanjalinagar

Hosapalya

Jnanabharathi

Vinayaka Layout

Chamarajpet

Vidyapeetha

Thyagarajanagar

Hosakerehalli Mysuru Road

Vijaynagar

RPC Layout

Govindraj Nagar

Marenahalli

Nagarbhavi

Kengeri Satellite Town railway station

Girinagar Bank Colony

Srinagar

Hanumanthnagar