1200 RWAs come under one platform to discuss civic problems, Dy CM Parameshwara give it a miss

    Bengaluru, Sep 29:  For the first time more than 1200 Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) came together to articulate the pressing issues that are plaguing Bengaluru and to design a citizen's agenda to 'Reclaim and Protect Bengaluru'. The public meet was organised by United Bengaluru Foundation. 

    Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, freedom fighter HS Doreswamy at Indiranagar Club, Bengaluru
    Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and heads of civic bodies did not turn up. United Bengaluru stated that in spite of multiple requests, DyCM did not confirm his availability to address citizen's woes.

    To ensure that the authorities act on these issues, citizens and RWAs engaged with MPs - Rajeev Chandrasekhar, PC Mohan and MLA Ashwathanarayana for about 90 Minutes where they questioned about various issues on Bengaluru.

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said, "It is very disappointing that Dy CM Parameshwara did not come and had instructed BBMP, BDA, BWSSB and the likes to not attend this meeting. I am committed to working with citizens of Namma Bengaluru."

    HS Doreswamy, Senior Freedom Fighter said, "This is an important gathering for people to discuss various city issues in presence of elected representatives. Experts raise many civic issues but to address them this kind of forum is required to wake the sleeping government. Citizens are exploited by the government in the name of development but there is nothing happening on the ground. The rich and powerful are getting all the facilities, however, the poor are the main sufferers. If more and more people join hands, our fight to protect and reclaim our city will be stronger."

    Suresh NR, United Bengaluru Convenor, thanked experts who addressed questions raised by participants. 

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 20:50 [IST]
