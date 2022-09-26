Devotees throng Indrakeeladri holy shrine for Navaratri celebrations

Covid norms go for a toss as Devotees make beeline to offer liquor as Prasad at Baba Rode Shah shrine

Amaravati

oi-PTI

Amaravati, Sep 26: Dasara Navaratri celebrations began on a pious note on Monday as thousands of devotees thronged the hill shrine Indrakeeladri, abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada, to worship the presiding deity.

The Goddess has been specially decorated as 'Swarna Kavachalinkrita (gold armoured) Durga Devi' on the first day of the festivities.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava visited the hill shrine and worshipped the Goddess.

Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana accompanied the Governor and his wife.

It is after a two-year gap that the Dasara Navaratri festival is being celebrated atop Indrakeeladri on a full scale as the Covid-19 restrictions have been completely eased.

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 12:57 [IST]