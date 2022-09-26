YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Devotees throng Indrakeeladri holy shrine for Navaratri celebrations

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amaravati, Sep 26: Dasara Navaratri celebrations began on a pious note on Monday as thousands of devotees thronged the hill shrine Indrakeeladri, abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada, to worship the presiding deity.

    The Goddess has been specially decorated as 'Swarna Kavachalinkrita (gold armoured) Durga Devi' on the first day of the festivities.

    Devotees throng Indrakeeladri holy shrine for Navaratri celebrations
    Dasara Navaratri celebrations began on a pious note on Monday as thousands of devotees thronged the hill shrine Indrakeeladri, abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada

    Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and his wife Suprava visited the hill shrine and worshipped the Goddess.

    Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana accompanied the Governor and his wife.

    'Nada Habba' Mysuru Dasara 2022 inaugurated by Prez Draupadi Murmu 'Nada Habba' Mysuru Dasara 2022 inaugurated by Prez Draupadi Murmu

    It is after a two-year gap that the Dasara Navaratri festival is being celebrated atop Indrakeeladri on a full scale as the Covid-19 restrictions have been completely eased.

    Comments

    More DEVOTEES News  

    Read more about:

    devotees vijayawada navratri

    Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X