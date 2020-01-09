Multiple huge explosions in Surat road after mini truck loaded with LPG cylinders overturned

Ahmedabad

oi-Mousumi Dash

Ahmedabad, Jan 09: Multiple explosions occurred on Thursday early hours after a mini truck full of LPG cylinders overturned in Surat, Gujarat.

Reportedly, the incident took place early hours today when a mini truck full of LPG cylinders overturned. There was a school bus nearby where the mishap took place. Children in a school bus near the accident site were evacuated safely just before the bus was engulfed in flames. No injuries or casualties reported.

#WATCH Multiple explosions after a mini truck full of LPG cylinders overturned in Surat earlier today. Children in a school bus near the accident site were evacuated safely just before the bus was engulfed in flames. No injuries or casualties reported. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/kJYZmEtJG8 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

A video by news agency ANI shows huge flames spreading in the area due to the LPG cylinders present in the vehicles.