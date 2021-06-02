Gujarat State Board Class 12 exam 2021 cancelled

Gujarat: 23-year-old woman ends her life, records last message before jumping into Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati river

Ahmedabad, June 02: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has cancelled board examinations for Class 12 students on Tuesday. The decision came shortly after the central government announced cancelling the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, "Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board cancels class 12th board examination".

The GSEB board exams were slated to be held from July 1 to 16, an official statement had said. As many 1.40 lakh students of science stream and 5.43 lakh of the general stream (arts and commerce) are expected to write the Class 12 board exams.

The decision to cancel the CBSE exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Government of India has decided to cancel the Class 12 CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," the prime minister tweeted after the meeting.

Anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end, and students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation, a government statement quoted the prime minister as saying.

Gujarat added 1,561 fresh Covid infections, taking the tally to 8,10,730 while 22 fatalities pushed the toll to 9,855.

Gujarat is now left with 29,015 active cases while the recovery rate stands at 95.21%.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 13:54 [IST]