Gujarat Public Service Commission 2019: Apply for 1162 class-2 posts

Ahmedabad

Gandhinagar/Ahmedabad, Mar 21: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited application from eligible candidates for the recruitment 1162 Assistant Professor Assistant Engineer and various other posts. The candidate who is looking for following post can apply from 18.03.2019 and before 18.04.2019.

Post Name:

Assistant Professor

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2

Research Officer, General Statistical Service, Class-2

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Class-2

State Tax Inspector

No. of Vacancies : 1162

Job Location : Gujarat

Last Date To Apply : 18.04.2019

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed a Degree in Engineering / MBBS / Any Graduate / Diploma or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Age Limit:

Maximum Age Limit:40 Years

Salary Details : Rs.9,300 - Rs.1,26,600/-

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam and Interview.

Important Dates:

Starting Date for Submission of Application : 18.03.2019

Last date for Submission of Application : 18.04.2019

