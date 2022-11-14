Gujarat polls: Lone NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja resigns after not getting ticket

Gujarat Assembly polls: Saurashtra region, with 48 of 182 seats, is the piece everyone's eyeing

Ahmedabad, Nov 14: Kandhal Jadeja, the only MLA of the NCP in Gujarat have submitted his resignation after the party refused to give him a ticket in the upcoming assembly elections.

Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance for upcoming elections in Gujarat and NCP will fight elections on three seats - Umreth (Anand district), Naroda (Ahmedabad) and Devgadh Baria (Dahod district) as part of the alliance.

Jadeja has won twice the Kutiyana assembly seat. In the 2013 assembly elections, he had a vote share of more than 50 per cent, and in the 2017 elections, he defeated both the BJP and Congress candidates.

Gujarat NCP chief, Jayant Boskey said on his resignation, "Yes, he has resigned from the party. Not being given a ticket was cited as a reason."

Indian Express reported Boskey as saying, "Jadeja had disobeyed the Nationalist Congress Party's diktat during the Rajya Sabha polls and Presidential polls and had voted in support of the BJP candidate."

On November 11, Jadeja filed his nomination as an NCP candidate from Kutiyana for Gujarat assembly elections.

Jadeja is the son of the former MLA Santokben Jadeja whose life reportedly inspired the film 'Godmother'.

The voting will be held for Gujarat assembly elections on two phases-December 1 and 5. The counting of the vote will take place on December 8.

