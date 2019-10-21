Gujarat GSSSB supervisor instructor final answer key 2019 released

Ahmedabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, Oct 21: The Gujarat GSSSB supervisor instructor final answer key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

In all a total of 2,367 vacancies are to be filled through the exam being conducted for the recruitment of supervisor instructor. The results would be based on the final answer key and no objections would be accepted. Once a candidate clears the preliminary exam, they will be considered for the interview round and document verification. The dates for the next round of exams are yet to be announced. The answer key is available on gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

How to download Gujarat GSSSB supervisor instructor final answer key 2019:

Go to gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

Click on answer key link

A pdf will open

Check answer key

Download

Take a printout