Gujarat: Ex-serviceman held for abusive post on social media

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 03: An ex-Army jawan was arrested for allegedly abusing and threatening a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Gujarat on social media, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint filed by MLA Babubhai Bokhiria, the former minister of agriculture and fisheries, one Lakhanashi Odedara was arrested on Friday, a Kamla Baug police station official said, according to news agency PTI.

Odedara, a former Army personnel, hails from a nearby Shishali village. "Odedara was arrested after some persons pointed out to Porbandar MLA Bokhiria that he had used abusive language against him on Facebook," the official said.

A case was registered under sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

Story first published: Saturday, September 3, 2022, 12:35 [IST]