Gujarat Civil Services Prelims Exam result 2019 update on date

Ahmedabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, Oct 16: The Gujarat Civil Services Prelims Exam result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

Those who qualify the prelims will be eligible to appear for the main exam.The final merit list will be based on the marks obtained in the main written exam and personal interview. The results are expected to be declared in December. Meanwhile candidates can check the OMR sheet.

The commission will fill up 97 vacant posts in the Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2. The main exam would have 900 marks, while the interview would carry 100 marks. The interview would be held in July 2020. The final result is expected to be released in July 2020. The OMR sheet is available on https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/Documents/ AdvertismentDocument/2_view_ur_omr.pdf.