Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 postponed

Ahmedabad

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 15: The Gujarat government on Thursday decided to postpone class 10th and class 12th board exams in the state amid surge in COVID-19 cases. The class 10 and 12 board exams in Gujarat are scheduled to take place from May 10 to May 25.

The decision comes after students requested the state board GSHSEB (Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board) to postpone the exams as the COVID-19 pandemic is looming in the state.

the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that exams for Class 10 have been cancelled and those for Class 12 have been postponed in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2021 postponed

"The Class 12 exams have been postponed and a review of the situation will be done after June 1. Students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted," a Ministry of Education official said.

The decision on the CBSE exams was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gujarat reported the highest spike of 7,410 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while a record 73 patients died.

The cumulative count of infections in Gujarat has reached 3,67,616 while the death toll climbed to 4,995, the department said in a release. The state is now left with 39,250 active cases.