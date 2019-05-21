  • search
    Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 declared, how and where to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Ahmedabad, May 21: The Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

    Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 to be declared anytime now

    There are around 11 lakh students who took the exam that were conducted between March 7 and March 19 2019.The results once declared will be available on gseb.org and examresults.net.

    How to check Gujarat Board 10th Result 2019:

    • Go to gseb.org
    • Click on the 10th result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    DEMOGRAPHICS
    POPULATION
    24,43,198
    POPULATION
    • RURAL
      16.20%
      RURAL
    • URBAN
      83.80%
      URBAN
    • SC
      8.37%
      SC
    • ST
      1.09%
      ST
