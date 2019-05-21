Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 declared, how and where to check

Ahmedabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ahmedabad, May 21: The Gujarat Board 10th result 2019 has been declared today. The results are available on the official website.

There are around 11 lakh students who took the exam that were conducted between March 7 and March 19 2019.The results once declared will be available on gseb.org and examresults.net.

How to check Gujarat Board 10th Result 2019:

Go to gseb.org

Click on the 10th result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

