Gujarat: 3 killed as motorcycle rams into truck in Surendranagar

    Surendranagar, Aug 22: Three men were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a stationary truck from behind in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Monday, police said.

    The accident took place around 4 am near Kadu village on Surendranagar-Viramgam state highway, an official from Lakhtar police station said.

    The three persons were going to work in a factory located in the area, he said. "Their speeding motorcycle rammed into the truck. The three men died on the spot," the official said. Police sent the bodies for postmortem to a nearby community health centre, he said.

