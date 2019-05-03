Gujarat 12th science 2019 results to be declared early: Check date, time

Ahmedabad, May 03: The Gujarat 12th science 2019 results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The board exams for the 12th science students were held from March 7 to March 16.

Around 1.47 lakh students had taken part in the exam, which was held without the semester system for the first time. Around 10,000 students had re-appeared for the 12 science exam results. These results would be declared on May 9 at 8 am. The GUJCET 2019 mark sheets will be available at the distribution centres in the districts.

In GUCET, 1.34 lakh students had taken part. The results once declared will be available on examresults.net.

How to check Gujarat 12th Science 2019 result:

Go to examresults.net

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout

