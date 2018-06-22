Class 9 student stabbed to death in Vadodara school, body found in washroom

The body of a Class 9 student was found with multiple stab wounds in the washroom of a school in Vadodara on Friday.

The victim, who was lying in a pool of blood in the boys' toilet, succumbed to his injuries before the ambulance arrived.

As per preliminary investigation by the police, a fight between two students led to the murder.

The incident took place around 12 noon, between the two shifts of the school, the police said.

The victim had 10 stab wounds on his body, Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) R S Bhagora said.

"Police recovered sharp-edged weapons and a bottle of water containing chili powder from a school bag which was found lying near a temple adjoining the school," the DCP said.

Police suspect the assailants threw it after killing Tadvi. Tadvi's body has been sent to Sir Sayajirao General Hospital for autopsy, Bhagora said, adding that the police hoped to arrest the culprits soon.

The teen had joined the school only a week ago and was staying with his maternal uncle here, while his parents live in Gujarat's Anand town, the police said.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has reached the spot and CCTV footage of the premises has been obtained, they added. People gathered in large numbers outside the school after the news of the killing spread.

A similiar incident had occurred last year in September, when a seven-year-old child dubbed "Prince" was found killed in the bathroom of a Gurugram school.

Initially, the police had arrested the driver of a school bus, alleging that he had killed the child when he resisted sexual assault. But this theory was contradicted by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which arrested a 16-year-old student of the same school.

