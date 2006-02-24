  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mirwaiz bereaved; aunt dies in Pakistan

    By Staff
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 24 (UNI) The aunt of moderate Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has died at Islamabad in Pakistan after a prolonged illness last night.

    The Mirwaiz told UNI that she was about 67 years of age and is survived by two children.

    She was married to Moulvi Mohammad Ahmed, the son of revered religious leader of Kashmir Moulvi Mohammad Yousuf Shah who had left the Valley for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 1947 and lived in exile there till his death in 1968.

    The deceased was elder to assassinated Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, the father of the Hurriyat Chairman.

    ''It is an irony of the vexed Kashmir issue that she got married in 1946 and had to leave the Valley to live in exile on the other side of the Line of Control. She was unable to visit this side after that and could not even come at the time of my father's death,'' the Mirwaiz said.

    The deceased had later shifted to Islamabad from Muzaffarabad.

    The bereaved Hurriyat Chairman did not deliver the regular Friday sermon at the historic Jama Masjid here today.

    During his visit to Pakistan and PoK in the June two cross-border bus, the Hurriyat Chairman had visited the mausoleum of his grandfather at Muzaffarabad.

    Several separatist, political, social and other organisations have offered condolences and heart-felt sympathies to the Mirwaiz.

    UNI AG MSJ PC1723

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan death

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue