Jagran Prakashan debuts with 12.5% premium; drops later

Mumbai, Feb 22 (UNI) Jagran Prakashan Ltd, publishers of Hindi daily 'Dainik Jagran', made its debut on the stock markets today with a premium of 12.50 per cent.

The Jagran scrip opened at Rs 361 per share against the fix issue price of Rs 320 per share of Rs 10 value on the National Stock Exchange(NSE).

However, the media stock was trading 8.17 per cent lower at Rs 293.85 in the mid-morning session with a loss of Rs 26.15 per share.

The media scrip touched a high of Rs 392 and a low of Rs 290 during the first hour of trading at the NSE, where more than 62.41 lakh shares worth Rs 194 crore.

