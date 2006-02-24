Inzy's days numbered? PCB wants Pak skipper to decide on his future

Lahore, Feb 22 (UNI) Is Inzamam-ul Haq on his way out? Not yet but time is ripe for the inspirational Pakistan captain to think seriously about his future as after the recent 1-4 ODI debacle against arch rivals India, the PCB has sounded concerns over his form and fitness.

Just before the last one-dayer in Karachi, PCB's Ad-hoc committee had decided to continue with Inzamam-ul Haq as captain for next 11 months.

''We've reposed confidence in his (Inzamam's) captaincy as we feel he has done a good job with the team and the boys revolve around him. But his back problem is a cause of concern for us,'' PCB chief Shaharyar Khan was quoted as saying by 'The News'.

Mr Khan made it clear that Inzamam would have to pay special attention to his fitness if he was going to last out till the 2007 World Cup.

''Frankly speaking we are not worried about the one-day series loss to India; any team can go through a rough patch. And while there is no doubt about Inzamam's stature as a captain or a batsman, his fitness is an issue and he himself realises it,'' the PCB chief stated.

''We've reposed confidence in him and it's now his call how he fulfils this confidence. He has already told us he'll be working hard on his fitness before the Sri Lanka tour and get back into top shape. It's a fact that coach Bob Woolmer has told us that Inzamam's back problem flared up again because he was not doing the routine training exercises in the team and he has accepted this himself,'' the PCB chief said.

Mr Khan, when asked if the captaincy would be an issue if the team failed to improve its form on next month's Sri Lanka tour, said if the poor performances continued it was not an issue of just the captain but the entire team.

He also dismissed reports that Inzamam had threatened to walk out of the team if his captaincy was not extended for a long period.

''No, that is not factually correct; Inzamam has been very straight with us on this count. But yes the Ad-hoc Committee did discuss the future in view of his fitness problems and Inzamam himself has admitted he has to work hard on this aspect of his game.'' Pakistan cricket saw a revival under Inzy who led his side to a memorable win against the Indians on their home turf and then thrashed Ashes winners England in Tests as well as ODIs.

